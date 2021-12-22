Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Bank of England fines Metro Bank £5.4m over reporting failures

By Press Association
December 22 2021, 8.10am
The banking group has been fined almost £5.4 million by the Bank of England’s Prudential Regulation Authority (Laura Lean/PA)
The Bank of England has fined Metro Bank almost £5.4 million over the quality of its reporting and governance failures.

The central bank’s Prudential Regulation Authority (PRA) watchdog confirmed it imposed the penalty on the challenger bank over failings between May 2016 and January 2019.

On January 23 2019, Metro Bank saw its shares plunge after confirming to investors that it had been forced to make corrections to the risk weightings of certain commercial loan portfolios on its balance sheet.

Sam Woods, deputy governor for prudential regulation at the Bank of England and chief executive officer of the PRA, said: “We expect firms to invest appropriate and adequate resources to ensure that they submit accurate regulatory returns.

“In this case, Metro Bank failed to meet the standards of governance and controls expected of it, resulting in today’s enforcement action.”

The PRA said the bank adjusted its reporting of risk weighted assets for December 2018 by around £900 million after applying incorrect weighting to some loans.

The regulator said that, as Metro Bank expanded its high street portfolio across the UK in recent years, it “failed to ensure the commensurate development” of its governance arrangements and reporting systems.

It added that the bank failed to “take sufficient care to ensure that it complied with its obligations to make accurate reports to the PRA”.

Metro Bank also failed to “allocate appropriate and adequate resources to enable it to comply with its reporting obligations”, the central bank said.

In a statement, Metro Bank said: “Metro Bank has co-operated fully with the PRA’s investigation and agreed the resolution of this matter with the PRA.

“In the time since the RWA (risk weighed asset) errors that were the basis of the PRA’s investigation were identified, Metro Bank has made significant improvements to, and substantial investment in, its regulatory reporting processes and controls.

“It has also strengthened its broader risk management and governance, demonstrating its commitment to accurate regulatory reporting and compliant growth.”

The fine comes just days after the Bank of England hit Standard Chartered with a £46.5 million fine for misreporting its liquidity position and controls failures.

