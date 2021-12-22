Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Business & Environment Business

Landsec increases stake in Bluewater shopping centre

By Press Association
December 22 2021, 9.20am
Bluewater shopping centre is one of the UK’s biggest out of town retail sites (Gareth Fuller/PA)
Property giant Land Securities (Landsec) has upped its stake in Bluewater shopping centre following a £172 million deal.

LandSec, which also runs Trinity shopping centre in Leeds, confirmed it will purchase an additional 25% stake in Bluewater from Lendlease Retail Partnership.

The landlord added that, in a separate deal, it will sell a quarter of this share to M&G, its co-owner of the Kent shopping centre.

The move, which is due to complete in April 2022, will leave Landsec with a 48.75% stake in Bluewater.

Bluewater, which is around 23 miles east of central London, is one of the UK’s largest out of town shopping centres and has an annual turnover in excess of £1 billion.

The site is home to brands including John Lewis, Primark and Zara, and it welcomed the opening of Amazon’s first UK general merchandise store, 4 Star, earlier this year.

Bruce Findlay, managing director of retail at Landsec, said: “We’re making this acquisition at a time when retail values and rents are starting to stabilise.

“Together with our co-owners, we have a clear vision for Bluewater which builds on what is already a thriving retail destination.

“This investment underlines our strategic commitment to major retail destinations that offer something that can’t easily be replicated online.”

The deal comes a month after Landsec announced a shake-up of its retail strategy which will see the firm work more closely with leading retailers in shopping developments in the post-Covid era.

