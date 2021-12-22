Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Wizz Air announces ‘significant growth’ at Gatwick

By Press Association
December 22 2021, 9.40am
Wizz Air has announced ‘significant growth’ at Gatwick Airport to help get UK aviation ‘back on its feet’ (Wizz Air/PA)
Wizz Air has announced 'significant growth' at Gatwick Airport to help get UK aviation 'back on its feet' (Wizz Air/PA)

Wizz Air has announced “significant growth” at Gatwick Airport to help get UK aviation “back on its feet”.

The low-cost airline said it has acquired 15 daily take-off and landing slots at the West Sussex airport from Norwegian, which axed its long-haul operations in January.

The deal means Wizz Air will have four more Airbus A321neo aircraft based at Gatwick from spring next year, taking the total to five.

This will allow it to launch a number of new routes, putting it in competition with easyJet and British Airways’ new short-haul subsidiary.

Wizz Air chief executive Jozsef Varadi said: “This announcement is further evidence of our commitment to London Gatwick Airport as well as the UK market, as we continue to create local jobs and deliver our promise of providing low-fare travel opportunities with excellent service to an ever-increasing range of exciting destinations, while flying one of the greenest aircraft fleets available on the market today.

“Acquiring airport slots at Gatwick Airport will enable us to enhance our presence and competitive position in the London market.

“We continue to develop our business in the United Kingdom and remain committed to making air travel affordable for all.

“The 2022 season has the potential to be a tremendous opportunity for UK aviation to get back on its feet.”

