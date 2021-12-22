Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Business & Environment Business

London shopper footfall slumps before Christmas amid Omicron spread

By Press Association
December 22 2021, 1.01pm
A quiet Oxford Street at 9am on the Wednesday before Christmas (Ian West/PA)
A quiet Oxford Street at 9am on the Wednesday before Christmas (Ian West/PA)

Christmas shopper numbers in central London have tumbled by more than a quarter against pre-pandemic levels, according to the latest figures.

The West End saw footfall decline on Tuesday by 27% compared with the same day in 2019, the New West End Company said.

The figures were nonetheless 10% higher than the Tuesday of the previous week.

However, it showed the typical pre-Christmas rush to buy presents is significantly depressed against pre-pandemic levels as many people choose to remain at home amid soaring coronavirus numbers.

Jace Tyrrell, chief executive of New West End Company, said on Wednesday: “Once again we are seeing fewer customers on the high street than there were two years ago.

“Retail and leisure businesses will have spent significant amounts of time and money preparing for a busy Christmas period, only for people to understandably stay at home in the face of rising Covid rates.

“It is therefore vital that they receive the financial support required to get them through the winter months – support that must go further than the limited package announced by the Treasury yesterday.

“We must see tangible relief for the retail industry, alongside more substantial measures for leisure businesses.

“Otherwise we run the risk of more much-loved brands being forced to close in the coming months.”

Chancellor Rishi Sunak launched £1 billion of financial support packages aimed at the hospitality and leisure sector on Tuesday, but provided limited funding for other impacted areas such as retail.

Rachael Robathan, leader of Westminster City Council, said: “The latest trading figures show just how tough the trading picture is on the streets.

“While we all need to abide by the health advice, the effects of work from home and what amounts to an unofficial lockdown are clearly keeping many people at home.”

