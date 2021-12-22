Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Business & Environment Business

Energy bills set to skyrocket even more, suppliers warn

By Press Association
December 22 2021, 10.48pm
(PA)
(PA)

Energy bills are set to skyrocket even further in the new year, providers have warned.

Good Energy, EDF and trade body Energy UK have told the Financial Times that the Government urgently needs to intervene after the cost of gas in wholesale markets rose by more than 500% in less than a year.

Emma Pinchbeck, chief executive of Energy UK, described the situation as a “nationwide crisis”.

She told the FT: “Other treasuries in Europe have already responded to the crisis, but in the UK, the energy sector is still asking if the Chancellor knows that energy bills going up by over 50% in the new year is a problem for ordinary people, businesses and the economy.

Nigel Pocklington, chief executive of Good Energy – a small renewable energy firm, told the newspaper the UK is facing a “national crisis” after recent rising prices created “an extremely difficult operating environment for every business in the industry”.

EDF Energy has also warned the Government must act immediately to support customers.

More than two dozen energy suppliers have gone bust since the start of September, putting thousands of people out of work and leaving millions of homes in limbo as they wait for a new supplier.

Suppliers said the cost will be passed on to households up and down the country, putting further pressure on already rising bills.

Many in the energy industry blame part of the problems on the energy price cap. The cap is currently set every six months, and as gas prices have soared in recent months it has forced suppliers to provide energy to households at eye-watering losses.

The industry regulator, Ofgem, has proposed a series of short and long-term solutions to the issues the price cap causes in extreme circumstances.

These include reviewing the price cap every three months, or overhauling it in favour of a six-month fixed tariff.

