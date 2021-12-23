Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Business & Environment Business

Balfour Beatty’s US arm Communities to pay £49m after pleading guilty to fraud

By Press Association
December 23 2021, 9.00am
Balfour Beatty’s US arm that provides privatised military housing to America’s armed forces has agreed to pay £49 million in fines and damages after pleading guilty to fraud (PA)
Balfour Beatty’s US arm that provides privatised military housing to America’s armed forces has agreed to pay £49 million in fines and damages after pleading guilty to fraud (PA)

Balfour Beatty’s US arm that provides privatised military housing to America’s armed forces has agreed to pay £49 million in fines and damages after pleading guilty to fraud.

Balfour Beatty Communities reached a resolution with the US Department of Justice following criminal and civil investigations into performance incentive fees improperly claimed between 2013 and 2019.

Communities pleaded guilty to one count of fraud and has agreed to the appointment of an independent compliance monitor for a three-year period, while it has also been placed on probation for three years.

The fraud related to maintenance work at certain US military housing installations.

Communities will pay 65.4 million US dollars (£49 million) in total, comprising around 33.6 million US dollars (£25.1 million) in penalties and 31.8 million US dollars (£23.8 million) in restitution.

London-listed group Balfour said: “The wrongdoing that took place is completely contrary to the way the company expects its people to behave.

“The company apologises for the actions of Communities to all its stakeholders.

“It has been made clear to all employees that breaches of policies, procedures or law will not be tolerated.”

Balfour said it had reviewed its operations since the fraud came to light in 2019 and has overhauled the management team at Communities, appointed several key executives and a chief compliance officer for the US business.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]