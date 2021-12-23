Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Business & Environment Business

Night Tube strikes to continue until summer 2022

By Press Association
December 23 2021, 5.52pm
Strikes by London Underground drivers in a row over Night Tube rotas will continue for the next six months, a trade union has announced (Yui Mok/PA)
Strikes by London Underground drivers in a row over Night Tube rotas will continue for the next six months, a trade union has announced (Yui Mok/PA)

Strikes by London Underground drivers in a row over Night Tube rotas will continue for the next six months, a trade union has announced.

The Rail, Maritime and Transport union (RMT) said its members will stage overnight walkouts on the Central and Victoria lines from 8.30pm on Fridays and Saturdays until June 2022.

New rosters for the Night Tube are being imposed on drivers, according to the union.

Strike action has been carried out since the Night Tube was restarted during the last weekend in November after being suspended in March 2020 due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Talks have been held between the union and Transport for London but the row remains deadlocked.

RMT general secretary Mick Lynch said: “If London Underground and the Mayor (Sadiq Khan) thought this fight for progressive and family friendly working practices was going away they need to think again.

“Our members have been re-balloted and have delivered a solid mandate for action, ‎and it’s the failure of London Underground and Sadiq Khan to address the grievances at the heart of the dispute that leaves us no option but to confirm the programme of action today.

“RMT has repeatedly put forward cost neutral proposals that would repair the damage unleashed by deleting 200 driver posts and which would dig London Underground out of this mess.

“They have ignored us, and that approach will have severe consequences for Londoners in the New Year.

“We remain available for further talks.”

London Underground’s director of customer operations Nick Dent said: “We’re disappointed that the RMT is continuing to push for strike action that would cause unnecessary disruption at a time when our customers need us most.

“We urge the RMT to join us for talks so we can work together to resolve this dispute.”

TfL insists the changes do not involve any drivers losing their jobs, and mean they would be expected to work an average of up to four Night Tube weekends per year.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier