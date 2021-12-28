Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Business & Environment Business

Prime housing markets outside London put in best price performance since 2010

By Press Association
December 28 2021, 12.02am
Prime property prices in places such as Devon performed strongly in 2021 (Ben Birchall/PA)
Prime property prices in places such as Devon performed strongly in 2021 (Ben Birchall/PA)

Prices in Britain’s prime housing markets outside London surged at the strongest pace in a decade during 2021, research has found.

Homes in the prime price bracket tend to make up the top 5% to 10% of the housing market by value.

As house hunters looked for more space and made lifestyle changes, price growth across the prime housing markets outside London averaged 9.3% over 2021, marking the strongest annual growth since 2010, property advisers Savills said.

Coastal areas, Cotswolds properties and commutable private estates tended to be the strongest performers in 2021.

Cotswolds country houses in the £2 million-plus market typically piled on nearly a quarter (23.4%) to their value, with demand coming from local homeowners looking to upsize, those relocating from elsewhere and aspiring second home owners.

A view of houses in the Cotswolds
Cotswolds properties, such as in Burford, Gloucestershire, were in strong demand in 2021 (David Davies/PA)

Prime coastal markets, most notably Devon and Cornwall, recorded average price growth of 15.6% during the year, driven by high demand and shrinking supply, Savills added.

Only London’s very largest houses with at least six bedrooms have come close to the country markets for price growth, Savills added, with price growth in prime central London generally averaging 2.0% in 2021 and 3.7% in outer prime London.

“In these markets, the rarity factors: whether a rarely available type of property; the most sought after locations; or simply the very best view, have combined with high levels of buyer demand and wealth, to create pockets of extremely strong market conditions,” said Frances Clacy from Savills.

“New buyer numbers over the past month are running 1.5 times higher than at the same time in the two years pre-pandemic, suggesting that these trends will carry through into the early part of next year, at least.”

Across prime urban locations, price growth totalled 9.1% year-on-year, compared with 9.4% growth in the prime markets surrounding cities such as Bath, Bristol, Cambridge, Edinburgh, Winchester and York, according to Savills’ data.

“Since the summer we’ve seen the return of strong buyer demand in key prime city locations,” said Ms Clacy.

“But the value on offer in village and rural markets, because of their longer term underperformance, will continue to drive demand in these areas.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier