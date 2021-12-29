Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Business & Environment Business

UK international flights down 71% from pre-virus levels

By Press Association
December 29 2021, 10.06am Updated: December 29 2021, 3.44pm
Coronavirus travel restrictions led to a 71% reduction in the number of international flights to and from UK airports this year compared with pre-pandemic levels, new analysis shows (Steve Parsons/PA)
Coronavirus travel restrictions led to a 71% reduction in the number of international flights to and from UK airports this year compared with pre-pandemic levels, new analysis shows (Steve Parsons/PA)

Coronavirus travel restrictions led to a 71% reduction in the number of international flights to and from UK airports this year compared with pre-pandemic levels, new analysis shows.

Aviation analytics firm Cirium said around 406,060 international flights served UK airports during 2021 up to December 22, compared with 1,399,170 in the pre-pandemic period of 2019.

The recovery of international travel from the virus crisis has been limited due to testing and quarantine requirements, and fears of countries being added to the red list which involved mandatory hotel quarantine.

The rules for people arriving in the UK have changed throughout the year.

Currently, fully vaccinated travellers must take a pre-departure test, and self-isolate until they receive a negative result from a post-arrival test.

Those who are not fully vaccinated must self-isolate for 10 days after they arrive.

Ryanair operated with most UK flights – around 101,420.

EasyJet was in second place with 82,850, while British Airways was third with 77,460.

The most popular international route from the UK in 2021 was London Heathrow to New York’s JFK, despite the US only reopening its borders in November.

British Airways, Virgin Atlantic, American Airlines, Delta Air Lines and JetBlue operated a total of 2,410 flights on the route by the end of the year.

The busiest international routes were within the Common Travel Area, which includes the UK, Ireland, the Isle of Man and the Channel Islands.

Arrivals into the UK on those routes did not face testing or quarantine requirements.

The number of domestic flights within the UK was down nearly 60% compared with 2019.

The busiest route was in Cornwall, between Land’s End and St Mary’s in the Isles of Scilly, which saw 2,330 flights.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]