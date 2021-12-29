Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Go-Ahead exploits ‘Great Resignation’ to hire 1,000 apprentices in 2021

By Press Association
December 29 2021, 11.38am
Transport group Go-Ahead have hired more than 1,000 new drivers in 2021 (PA)
One of the UK’s largest transport companies, Go-Ahead Group, has said that more than 600 apprentices joined up to become bus drivers in London over the last year.

The sign-up is part of a UK-wide recruitment drive which saw 1,030 apprentices join the bus and rail company which jointly runs Govia Thameslink, among other routes.

“I’m incredibly proud of what we’ve achieved this year at Go-Ahead – we’ve adapted to the pandemic and are stronger than ever,” said the company’s head of apprenticeships, Susanna Dillon.

“We’re committed to recruiting apprentices and bringing in people with fresh ideas and viewpoints to shake up the transport sector.”

Go-Ahead said that amid a spike in people switching careers during the pandemic, a former legal secretary and a former teaching assistant, both over 55 years old, have joined as apprentices.

“In a time dubbed the Great Resignation, the group hopes that other career switchers will consider a career in bus and rail for 2022,” it said.

The business said that it had hired overwhelmingly from ethnic minorities for Go-Ahead London, which operates more red buses in the capital than any other firm.

It said that 82% of its apprentices fell under the catch-all term Black, Asian and minority ethnic (BAME), while 18% were women.

It said: “For its commitment to diversity, Go-Ahead was highly commended for Recruitment Excellence at the Government-accredited National Apprenticeship Awards earlier this month.

“The group also won the regional London awards for Macro Employer of the Year and Recruitment Excellence.”

The apprenticeships take between one and three years, and comes with training equivalent to maths and English GCSEs.

