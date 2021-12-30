Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
New Year’s Eve rail strikes to go ahead, say union leaders

By Press Association
December 30 2021, 2.46am
The action at Edinburgh Waverley, by staff employed by Gate Gourmet, is part of a long-running dispute over allegations of bullying (Jane Barlow/PA)
The action at Edinburgh Waverley, by staff employed by Gate Gourmet, is part of a long-running dispute over allegations of bullying (Jane Barlow/PA)

Strikes by railway workers and catering staff in two separate disputes are to go ahead on New Year’s Eve, union leaders have confirmed.

Members of the Rail, Maritime and Transport union (RMT) on Cross Country Trains and catering staff based at Edinburgh Waverley Station will walk out for 24 hours.

The dispute on Cross Country involves train managers and senior conductors ‎in a row over the role of guards.

The action at Edinburgh Waverley, by staff employed by Gate Gourmet, is part of a long-running dispute over allegations of bullying.

RMT General Secretary Mick Lynch said: “The disruption to services from the New Year’s Eve strike action is wholly down to these greedy private companies on our railways seeking to squeeze out every penny they can by hammering down on safety, jobs and workplace dignity.

“Our members at Cross Country and Gate Gourmet are standing up for all rail workers as we expect a torrent of attacks on jobs, pay, safety, pensions and worki‎ng conditions in 2022.  We are ready for a New Year of campaigning and action on all fronts.”

Cross Country said it expected disruption to its services, adding it would only be able to run a “very limited” timetable.

A statement said: “We are advising customers to alter their plans where possible and to avoid travel on December 31.”

