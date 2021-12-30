Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Business & Environment Business

‘Record low number’ of UK firms fell into administration in 2021

By Press Association
December 30 2021, 7.02am
(John Walton/PA)
(John Walton/PA)

A record low number of UK firms are set to have fallen into administration in 2021 despite the heavy toll of the pandemic, according to industry experts.

Insolvency specialists at Interpath Advisory said furlough measures particularly reduced the number of non-voluntary insolvencies over the year but warned there could be a rise next year.

Latest figures from the advisory firm, which was spun off from KPMG and bought by HIG Capital earlier this year, revealed 618 administrations in the UK in the 11 months to November.

This is expected to increase by the end of the year but will remain significantly short of the 1,121 from last year and the record low of 1,044 in 2015.

Blair Nimmo, chief executive at Interpath, told the PA news agency that extensions to financial support measures, including furlough, meant much fewer companies collapsed than expected at the start of the year.

“It hasn’t been how we would have predicted this time last year,” he said.

“Assumptions were based on the fact the support would phase out as originally planned, so in the end we had much less insolvency activity in the second and third quarters than we would have thought.

“Personally, I think furlough was the biggest single factor. Obviously other supports all had their impact, but the continued extension helped a lot of firms keep their heads above water.”

He highlighted there was no wave of retail and hospitality administrations on the scale seen in the UK in previous years.

However, he said soaring inflation in wholesale energy prices meant the sector most notably affected by administrations was energy.

Mr Nimmo said: “The cost rises we are really starting to see now are going to create some pressure and we have already seen that with wholesale energy prices.

“Energy has been the main area where you can say it has been actively busy this year, with both smaller and some bigger firms facing difficulties.”

Figures from the insolvency service also revealed that although administrations remained depressed, there has been a steady rise in creditors’ voluntary liquidations, which have risen to levels not seen since long before the pandemic.

Voluntary liquidations are much more common among smaller businesses and experts say this pattern reflects a growing number of small companies wrapping up voluntarily after the end of pandemic financial support.

The insolvency service data for November highlighted 1,521 voluntary liquidations – a 43% jump against November in 2019.

It added that other types of insolvencies, such as compulsory liquidations and administrations, remained lower than before the pandemic.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier