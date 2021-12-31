Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Business & Environment Business

Investment at Dover putting smaller ports at disadvantage – ferry firm

By Press Association
December 31 2021, 2.10pm Updated: December 31 2021, 5.26pm
Brittany Ferries has accused the Government of putting smaller ports at a disadvantage by focusing investment on Dover ahead of new Brexit customs checks (Gareth Fuller/PA)
Brittany Ferries has accused the Government of putting smaller ports at a disadvantage by focusing investment on Dover ahead of new Brexit customs checks (Gareth Fuller/PA)

A ferry firm has accused the Government of putting smaller ports at a disadvantage by focusing investment on Dover ahead of new Brexit customs checks.

Brittany Ferries, which operates from Portsmouth, Plymouth and Poole, said several of its haulage customers have already switched journeys to the Kent port because of a perception that goods are checked quicker there.

New rules from January 1 state that importers must make a full customs declaration on goods entering the UK from the EU or other countries.

Traders will no longer be able to delay completing full import customs declarations for up to 175 days, a measure that was introduced to cope with the disruption of Brexit.

Border control infrastructure at ports was historically funded by the private sector, but the Government has intervened since the Brexit vote in an attempt to minimise disruption.

Brittany Ferries chief executive Christophe Mathieu said the opening of a facility to conduct customs and document checks for hauliers using the Port of Dover demonstrates the “lack of a level playing field”.

He said the building and operation of the Sevington inland border facility near Ashford has been “fully funded by the Government”, whereas taxpayers’ cash has only part-funded a smaller inspection point at Portsmouth Port.

“All of the Government’s focus has been on Dover, ensuring that the facilities there work well, and funding those facilities potentially to the detriment economically and operationally of ports like Portsmouth,” he told the PA news agency.

Brittany Ferries will monitor the time it takes to check lorries using its vessels following the introduction of the new rules from Saturday.

Some of its haulage customers have previously switched to travelling through Dover after experiencing “overzealous checks” elsewhere, according to Mr Mathieu.

Making it even harder to transport goods through other ports may lead to some routes “disappearing” as transport firms operate on small margins, he added.

Tim Morris, chief executive of the UK Major Ports Group, which represents firms operating 40 UK ports excluding Dover, said there is a “very strong political resonance to fears of long lorry queues”, leading to an “over-focus” on Dover.

“For the private sector it’s a distortion of trade, and that makes both operating and attracting new investment more difficult if you’ve got a Government-sponsored player in the market,” he said.

Mr Morris acknowledged that Dover is “very important” but insisted “there are other very important ports too”.

He added: “It is in Britain’s interests that there is a choice of ports, a choice of routes and a choice of freight modes, to give us supply chain resilience for trading to and from Europe.”

Mr Morris said he expects any disruption at ports from Saturday to be minimal as the industry has previously demonstrated it “learns very quickly” when new systems are rolled out.

He added that the “bigger change” happens from July 1, when stricter checks on plants and animals will be required.

A Government spokesperson said: “Through our Ports Infrastructure Fund, we made £200 million available so that more than 40 ports across the UK could put facilities in place to perform customs and biosecurity checks on goods imported from the EU. The approach to checks will be the same at all points of entry wherever goods enter Great Britain.

“The infrastructure needed will vary by port depending on existing facilities and the type of trade they handle. In many cases, this funded infrastructure is now in place at ports and will be ready to be used when border controls are introduced.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]