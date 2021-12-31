Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Business & Environment Business

Deloitte and KPMG chairs honoured in New Year Honours list

By Press Association
December 31 2021, 10.32pm
Bina Mehta, chair of KPMG UK, was made a Member of the Order of the British Empire (Liam McBurney/PA)
Bina Mehta, chair of KPMG UK, was made a Member of the Order of the British Empire (Liam McBurney/PA)

The Government has handed honours to the chair and former chair of two of the country’s biggest auditing giants.

Nick Owen, who left his position at the head of Deloitte UK’s board in May, has been made a Commander of the Order of the British Empire (CBE) in the New Year Honours.

The honour was for “services to the professional services sector”.

He is joined on the list by Bina Mehta, KPMG UK’s chair, who was recognised “for services to trade and investments in the UK and female entrepreneurs”.

The skyline of Canary Wharf in London
Canary Wharf in London (Ian West/PA)

She was made a Member of the Order of the British Empire (MBE).

Ms Mehta took on her role earlier this year after KPMG’s former chair resigned after staff leaked what he had said in an internal meeting to the press.

Bill Michael told staff they should stop complaining about the pandemic.

During a call he also described discrimination caused by unconscious bias as “complete and utter crap”, the Financial Times revealed.

His comments sparked a shake-up at the top of the Big Four auditor, which elevated two women, Ms Mehta and Mary O’Connor, to take over Mr Michael’s positions as chair and senior partner respectively.

But after being passed over for the role of chief executive, Ms O’Connor left KPMG.

In an interview with the Sunday Times last week, Ms Mehta said that she wanted KPMG’s culture to be “inclusive, supportive and diverse”.

It would mean increasing the proportion of its senior staff from working-class backgrounds to 29%, from 20% today.

“This is important because I want us, as a leadership team, to inspire colleagues from all backgrounds to achieve,” she told the paper.

Mr Owen stepped down from his position with Deloitte in May after six years in the role. He sits on the board of Macmillan Cancer Support and is chair of the Professional & Business Services Council.

He was formerly a managing partner at Arthur Andersen Business Consulting, part of the US auditor that collapsed following the Enron scandal.

A KPMG UK spokesperson said: “We were thrilled to see our chair, Bina Mehta, recognised in the New Year Honours list for her long-standing services to driving trade and investment in the UK and supporting female entrepreneurs to thrive.

“Bina has been actively involved in the trade and investment agenda, supporting scale-up businesses to access finance and grow through international trade opportunities.

“Bina has long championed female entrepreneurs, providing mentoring and coaching to individuals to help them access finance and advice to grow and expand their business. She is also a member of the Council for Investing in Female Entrepreneurs and an Honorary Fellow in Entrepreneurship at Cambridge Judge Business School.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier