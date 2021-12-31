Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Business & Environment Business

Supermarket bosses made CBEs for food supply chain efforts

By Press Association
December 31 2021, 10.32pm
Steve Murrells, the chief executive of Co-op (Co-op/PA)
Steve Murrells, the chief executive of Co-op (Co-op/PA)

The boss of the Co-op and a former chief of Asda have received honours for their actions to keep shelves stocked across the country amid the pandemic.

Steve Murrells, chief executive of the Co-op Group, and Roger Burnley, who stepped down as Asda chief executive earlier this year, will made CBEs.

The pair have been recognised for services to the food supply chain, the Government said.

It comes after a year when supermarkets, hospitality firms and suppliers worked to avoid shortages as staff numbers, pandemic restrictions and global disruption caused difficulties.

Fresh products such as poultry saw particular pressure in the summer before the Government issued emergency visas for workers in supply chains.

Brexit
Former Asda chief executive Roger Burnley (Asda/PA)

Last year, Ocado Retail boss Mel Smith was also made a CBE for her efforts helping to keep food on tables during the pandemic.

Steve Murrells has led the Co-op Group since 2017, having previously been the chief executive of its retail arm for five years.

“It is a great honour to receive this award, which reflects and acknowledges the journey our Co-op has been on in recent years,” he said.

“Every day we are making a positive difference to the lives of millions of Co-op members, customers and the communities in which they live.

“This award recognises the broader social impact a strong and vibrant Co-op can make within society, and the tireless support of 60,000 incredible Co-op colleagues in making this happen.”

Allan Leighton, chairman of the Co-op, said: “This is a proud day for Steve and his family and recognises the outstanding contribution he has made to the Co-op and the wider retail and business sector over many years.

“He has played a vital role in the rebuild and renaissance of our business and he is a shining example that an acute financial sense can go hand in hand with a wider social conscience and purpose.”

Mr Burnley had been chief executive of Asda since January 2018, having joined the company in 2016 as deputy chief executive, but left earlier this year following its £6.8 billion takeover by the Issa brothers and TDR Capital.

He had been expected to stay on until April 2022 as part of the transition but stepped down ahead of schedule in August.

Mr Burnley said: “I am incredibly proud, and humbled, by this recognition. Everyone in the UK food industry has done an amazing job against the relentless backdrop of the Covid pandemic and no one more so than our fantastic Asda colleagues, who have worked tirelessly and selflessly throughout to feed the nation.”

Jo Scott, a shop floor worker and Community Champion at Asda’s Pwllheli, north-west Wales, site also received an BEM.

Asda’s owners Mohsin and Zuber Issa added: “We’re delighted and incredibly proud that once again our great business has been recognised in the New Year Honours list.

“We are constantly impressed by the hard work and dedication of all the team here at Asda and these Honours are well-deserved recognition – not just of Roger and Jo – but of everything everyone at Asda has done throughout the pandemic to support the communities they serve.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier