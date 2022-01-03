Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
UK Government relinquishes top spot as biggest property tax collector

By Press Association
January 3 2022, 12.02am
The UK’s property tax take dropped from £90.3 billion in 2020 to £81.4 billion last year (Yui Mok/PA)
The UK has dropped several positions in a global league table of governments that rely most on property taxes.

A new list from Altus Group shows that South Korea, Canada and the US now get a larger proportion of their funds from property taxes than the UK.

In Britain, about £1 in every £8.50 collected by the Government last year came from property taxes.

It is a drop from 12.4% to 11.8% of the country’s overall tax take, Altus said.

“Whilst support measures around business rates have undoubtedly had a massive impact upon property tax revenues and helped certain sectors, tens of thousands of businesses that didn’t qualify were being let down by the failure to resolve challenges to their tax liabilities in a timely fashion,” said Altus’s UK president, Robert Hayton.

He added: “The below target performance was forcing hard-pressed firms to continue to suffer artificially high property tax bills whilst also being denied the return of years of overpayments.”

In 2020, the UK’s take was the highest in the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD), Altus said.

The property taxes include council tax, business rates, stamp duty land tax and, in Scotland, land and buildings transaction tax.

But, last year, Korea relied most on property taxes of OECD countries. It got 14.2% of its tax take from property taxes, followed by Canada, at 12.1%, and the US at 11.9%.

The taxman in the UK took £81.4 billion from property taxes in 2021, compared to £90.3 billion the previous financial year, Altus said.

The drop was largely because of Government support measures that were designed to help the economy during the Covid pandemic.

Business rates, for instance, were slashed when the virus started decimating the economy.

