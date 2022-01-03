Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Ministers must develop UK steel targets for HS2 work, union says

By Press Association
January 3 2022, 12.03am
Unite said the DfT’s answers tally with concerns that UK steel producers have raised with the union (John Giles/PA)

A leading trade union has accused the Government of failing to ensure the HS2 rail project is using steel produced in the UK.

Unite said it was “alarmed” at information revealed in a series of parliamentary questions tabled by Labour MP Mick Whitely.

His initial question was: “To ask the secretary of state for transport, whether his department has targets for the use of UK steel on the HS2 projects throughout the project’s lifetime?”

Unite said the answer was that the Department for Transport (DfT) has not set any target.

A further question by Mr Whitely said: “What proportion of steel used in the construction of HS2 was produced in the UK as of November 30 2021?”

The answer was: “HS2 Ltd and the Department for Transport are committed to working with the UK steel industry to ensure it is engaged, informed and prepared to seize the contract opportunities that will be generated by HS2.”

Unite said the DfT’s answers tally with concerns that UK steel producers have raised with the union, claiming there is little or no effective effort being made to ensure the contractors who are engaged to build HS2 purchase UK steel.

This is resulting in much of the steel in the project being bought from overseas suppliers, said the union.

Unite general secretary Sharon Graham said: “The Government must immediately develop clear targets on UK steel usage on publicly-funded construction projects.

“In the case of HS2, UK producers should have a paramount place in producing steel for the project. Surely that is economic common sense?

“Unite is dedicated to defending the jobs, pay and conditions of its members. So, this failure of the Government’s procurement policies will be challenged by my union. You could not make it up.”

Unite national officer for steel Harish Patel said: “Steel is a key foundation industry and it is absolutely essential that it receives practical support from the Government.

“That should start with ensuring that Government-funded projects always purchase UK steel whenever possible.

“Steel workers throughout the UK, many of whom live in so-called red wall seats, will be alarmed and fearful with the Government’s inaction.”

A Department for Transport spokesperson said: “HS2 is a once-in-a-generation investment in the UK’s transport infrastructure and we expect it to have a lasting impact on jobs, skills and businesses here in the UK.

“The Government and HS2 Ltd have engaged extensively with the British steel industry over the last five years to ensure that it is in the best possible position to compete for contracts.”

