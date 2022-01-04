Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Rolls-Royce offloads Bergen Engines in £53m deal

By Press Association
January 4 2022, 8.08am
Rolls-Royce has sold off its Norwegian maritime engine-making arm Bergen to British group Langley Holdings in a 63m euro (£53m) deal (Paul Ellis/PA)
Rolls-Royce has sold off its Norwegian maritime engine-making arm Bergen to British group Langley Holdings in a 63m euro (£53m) deal (Paul Ellis/PA)

Rolls-Royce has sold off its Norwegian maritime engine-making arm Bergen to British group Langley Holdings in a 63 million euro (£53 million) deal.

The completion of the sale, which was announced in August, marks another step towards Rolls-Royce’s target to make at least £2 billion from asset sales as boss Warren East looks to rebuild the group’s balance sheet.

Bergen Engines employs more than 900 people globally and made around 200 million euros (£168 million) in revenues last year.

Its new owner, Langley, has its headquarters in the UK and employs around 4,600 people, with main operations in Germany, Italy, France and Britain, alongside a substantial presence in the US.

It will run Bergen as a standalone business.

The sale of Bergen comes after an earlier deal with Russian group TMH Group was blocked by the Norwegian government last March.

Rolls said in an update last month that it is “firmly on course” to complete its disposals programme, with sales announced already totally around £2 billion.

Mr East has been overhauling Rolls to strengthen its battered balance sheet, selling off assets and raising more than £5 billion from issuing new debt and equity.

He has also embarked on a swingeing cost-cutting programme that will lead to 9,000 jobs being cut worldwide.

Rolls crashed to a £4 billion loss in 2020, having been hit hard by the pandemic as the crisis hammered the global aviation industry.

Ongoing woes in the sector have kept its civil aerospace arm – its largest business – under pressure, but the group said in December that it is seeing a “gradual recovery” in the division.

