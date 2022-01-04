Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Go-Ahead halts share trading amid Southeastern rail scandal

By Press Association
January 4 2022, 9.16am
Shares in train firm Go-Ahead Group have been suspended to give its auditor more time to finalise delayed full-year results in the wake of the Southeastern franchise scandal (PA)
Shares in train firm Go-Ahead Group have been suspended to give its auditor more time to finalise delayed full-year results in the wake of the Southeastern franchise scandal.

Go-Ahead said it was working with accountancy group Deloitte to get its earnings for the year to July 3 2021 published “as soon as possible”, with the results expected before the end of January.

It revealed in December it would need to push back the release of the figures following an investigation into Southeastern’s operation, which meant it would miss the six-month deadline to file annual results and must apply to suspend share trading under regulatory rules.

Shares were suspended on Tuesday at 667p.

Go-Ahead was stripped of the franchise in October, with the Government seizing control of the rail contract after the firm admitted to serious errors and failures in the way it ran Southeastern.

The firm failed to declare more than £25 million of historic taxpayer funding which should have been returned.

Go-Ahead said in December that it expected the Department for Transport to impose a penalty on the group, although it said the full amount was unclear at the time.

The franchise was owned by Govia – a joint venture between Go-Ahead Group (65%) and Keolis (35%) – since 2006.

Southeastern’s network is one of the busiest in Britain, stretching across south-east England, including London, Kent, East Sussex and the High Speed 1 line.

Go-Ahead Group’s chief financial officer, Elodie Brian, resigned after the Government’s decision to take over the franchise was announced.

