Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Business & Environment Business

Ryanair sees drop in passengers carried amid Omicron travel curbs

By Press Association
January 5 2022, 8.34am
Budget airline Ryanair saw the number of passengers flown drop by 7% between November and December as travel restrictions were imposed across Europe amid the spread of the Omicron variant (PA)
Budget airline Ryanair saw the number of passengers flown drop by 7% between November and December as travel restrictions were imposed across Europe amid the spread of the Omicron variant (PA)

Budget airline Ryanair has seen the number of passengers flown drop by 7% between November and December as travel restrictions were imposed across Europe amid the spread of the Omicron variant.

The carrier said the number of passengers dropped to 9.5 million last month – the lowest since July and down from 10.2 million in November.

It ran 62,200 flights last month, with a load factor – a measure of how well an airline fills its planes – of 81%, down from 86% in November.

The group had warned over profits just before Christmas as it cut its passenger forecast for December and January due to Omicron restrictions.

The group had previously expected to fly between 10 and 11 million passengers in December, while it also slashed its guidance for January by 33% as restrictions were imposed on British passengers flying to Germany and France and all EU passengers to Morocco.

It slashed its full-year results guidance to a net loss of between 250 million euros (£209 million) to 450 million euros (£375 million) from a previous net loss range of between 100 million euros (£83 million) to 200 million euros (£167 million).

On a year-on-year basis, Ryanair saw passenger numbers rise from 1.9 million in December 2020, when there were strict restrictions to control last winter’s wave of the pandemic.

The UK Government moved to so-called Plan B restrictions last month to control the spread of Omicron, instructing people to work from home and increase mask wearing, while some travel curbs have also been imposed in a number of countries across Europe.

But the Government resisted further pandemic restrictions over the festive period and Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Tuesday he hoped to “ride out” the wave of Omicron without lockdown measures despite the NHS coming under significant strain.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier