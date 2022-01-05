Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Business

Martin Lewis gives view on whether energy customers should sit tight on deals

By Press Association
January 5 2022, 10.36am
Fixing energy tariffs may be worth considering for a few people, consumer champion Martin Lewis has said, although he suggested most should still do nothing (Peter Byrne/PA)

Fixing energy tariffs may be worth considering for a few people, consumer champion Martin Lewis has said, although he suggested most should still do nothing.

The energy price cap, which acts as a backstop to limit the amount that households have to pay for default tariffs, sits at £1,277.

There have been predictions that it could jump by around 50% in April amid a major spike in global gas prices, which have been pushed up by high demand around the world.

Writing on MoneySavingExpert.com, Mr Lewis, the website’s founder, said moving firm takes 17 days on average.

He said that if someone is offered a fix that is no more than 40% costlier than their current price-capped tariff, it is worth considering, particularly if they want certainty over budgeting.

But he said the market’s current cheapest fix is an average 56% more than the cap.

A few existing customer deals may get closer, although as in-house switches tend to happen more quickly, people could lose more “cheap rate” time, he added.

Depending on wholesale prices, fixed deals could become cheaper in future, or even more expensive, he said, adding: “This isn’t easy.”

Mr Lewis wrote: “So to summarise, it looks like most people should do nothing (no certainty, I don’t have a crystal ball), it looks like only a few edge cases should be looking at fixing right now.

“So if in doubt, just stick on today’s cheapest price – which is the cap. And to be plain, the 40% figure is my best guess, not firm.”

Mr Lewis emphasised that he was working on various assumptions, including that neither the Government nor regulator Ofgem make certain changes.

He recently told the PA news agency: “This year is going to be a very tough year for many people.”

People can use MoneySavingExpert.com’s Cheap Energy Club to compare deals.

Earlier this week, Boris Johnson poured cold water on calls for VAT to be removed from domestic fuel bills, describing it as a “blunt instrument”.

But the Prime Minister said ministers had not ruled out further assistance for households facing big increases in energy charges when the price cap is reviewed in April.

For those struggling with energy bills, Ofgem suggests contacting the supplier to agree a repayment plan.

People can also check whether they are entitled to help such as the Winter Fuel Payment or the Warm Home Discount Scheme.

