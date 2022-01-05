Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Business & Environment Business

Rail firms defend decision to axe hundreds of trains

By Press Association
January 5 2022, 11.42am Updated: January 5 2022, 1.48pm
An empty concourse at Victoria railway station, central London (Stefan Rousseau/PA)
An empty concourse at Victoria railway station, central London (Stefan Rousseau/PA)

Rail firms have defended their decision to axe hundreds of daily trains amid coronavirus-related staff shortages.

The Rail Delivery Group (RDG) industry body said the introduction of emergency timetables with reduced frequencies would create a more reliable service and fewer short-notice cancellations.

It added that the move would also provide “better value for taxpayers” by reflecting the reduced demand for travel.

Blank train timetable display screens at Victoria
Southern is not serving London Victoria until next week (Stefan Rousseau/PA)

Operators ran “as many services as possible” in the run-up to Christmas to support festive travel, according to the group.

But several firms have now cut the number of trains after working with the Government to create amended timetables because around 10% of rail staff are absent from work.

The new schedules focus on peak travel times to provide trains for key workers, school pupils and people who cannot work from home.

ScotRail implemented a temporary weekday timetable this week, cutting more than 150 daily services.

Southern is not serving London Victoria until next week, while CrossCountry has removed around 50 trains a day from its timetables.

A number of other operators are also running reduced services, including London North Eastern Railway, Greater Anglia and TransPennine Express.

RDG’s director of people, operations and railway strategy, Susie Homan, said: “The temporary timetables that rail companies are putting in place, with Government support, will help ensure more reliable services with fewer short-notice cancellations so that we can continue to get people and goods to where they need to be.

“The Government has supported the railway with over £15 billion since the start of the pandemic, and it makes sense to better match the number of trains that are running with the number of people travelling, so that the industry gets the most out of every taxpayer pound and doesn’t take more than its fair share of public money.”

Anthony Smith, chief executive of watchdog Transport Focus, said: “Amending timetables is a pragmatic response to rising staff illness if it prevents chaotic last-minute cancellations.

“But services must still meet the needs of those who have to travel, especially key sector workers.

“Operators must protect first and last services, provide enough space to keep passengers at a safe distance from each other, and flexibility so that tickets can be used on alternative routes or times.”

Rail, Maritime and Transport union general secretary Mick Lynch said: “No-one should underestimate the impact that Covid is having on transport staff and there is a logic to adjusting services accordingly.

“However, any attempt to use this crisis to cynically bulldoze through permanent cuts to services and staffing levels would meet the stiffest resistance from this trade union.”

Rail firms urged passengers to check for updates before setting out on their journey, or sign up for automatic alerts from National Rail Alert Me.

Latest Department for Transport figures show demand for rail travel is at around 50% of pre-pandemic levels.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]