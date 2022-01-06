Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Business & Environment Business

Next raises profit outlook again but warns of further price rises

By Press Association
January 6 2022, 8.44am Updated: January 6 2022, 10.26am
Retail chain Next has issued yet another profit upgrade thanks to soaring demand for partywear over Christmas, but warned of steeper price hikes in the year ahead (Ian West/PA)
Retail chain Next has issued yet another profit upgrade thanks to soaring demand for partywear over Christmas, but warned of steeper price hikes in the year ahead (Ian West/PA)

Retail chain Next has delivered yet another profit upgrade thanks to soaring demand for partywear over Christmas, but warned over steeper price hikes in the year ahead.

The group said festive trading was better than expected, with total full-price sales up 20% against pre-pandemic levels two years ago in the eight weeks to December 25 after it rang up £70 million more sales than forecast.

Chief executive Lord Simon Wolfson told the PA news agency that the spread of the Omicron variant of coronavirus failed to dent trading as demand for formal wear “came back with a vengeance” in the company’s final festive quarter.

Next said it expects pre-tax profits to rise by 9.8% on a two-year basis to £822 million for the year to the end of January, against previous expectations of a 6.9% rise to £800 million – raising its profit outlook for the fifth time in 10 months.

It delivered a 160p-a-share special payout to investors thanks to the festive trading boost.

But Next warned that prices will rise by as much as 6% by next autumn and winter as it battles against soaring costs of freight transport and higher staff wages.

Lord Wolfson said rising inflation in the wider economy may hit consumer spending if Britons are forced to prioritise spending on food, fuel and heating their homes.

“The bigger question for us is if the prices of goods such as heating bills and goods go up, where consumers do not have a choice but to spend more, and that means less discretionary spending,” he said.

He said the group is seeing “above average” levels of staff absences due to the Omicron wave, but that service levels are not being affected.

However, Next said deliveries were hit before Christmas due to staff shortfalls in warehousing and distribution networks.

“The fact that our sales remained so robust in these circumstances is, we believe, testament to the strength of underlying consumer demand in the period,” it said.

The group added that it expects sales to rise by 7% year on year in its next financial year, but warned that growth will be “much weaker” after the first quarter as it comes up against tougher comparisons.

It also flagged that trading may pull back as the pent-up demand which boosted trading over 2021 starts to wane, with sales growth set to drop to 3% in its final quarter.

Despite this, it is predicting pre-tax profits to rise by a further 4.6% to £860 million in the year to January 2023.

Sophie Lund-Yates, equity analyst at Hargreaves Lansdown, hailed Next as the “shining jewel” in the high street’s crown thanks to its success in shifting sales online to offset pandemic store woes, while also managing stock levels and staff shortages well.

She added: “While a tempering of performance is coming down the pipes, that’s not to say there’s a crisis in the making at this point, and Next should be well placed to face any inclement weather.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]