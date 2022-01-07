Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Aston Martin starts shipping £2.4m Valkyrie hypercar following delays

By Press Association
January 7 2022, 7.54am Updated: January 7 2022, 9.18am
Aston Martin has revealed it has started shipping Valkyries (Rebecca Naden/PA)
Luxury car-maker Aston Martin has said it has finally started shipping its luxury Valkyrie hypercar to customers following delays.

Bosses added that the company’s DBX SUV, on which they have pinned a long-awaited recovery, is selling well, with more than 3,000 units shifted last year.

Wholesale sales grew 82% to 6,182, including 3,001 new DBX cars – taking around 20% of the luxury SUV sector. Sales of the DBX along with GT vehicles on forecourts were even higher.

Aston Martin said its first £2.4 million Valkyrie hypercar shipped at the end of last year, having earlier faced electrical issues.

The first was built in November, but only 10 have so far been shipped to wealthy customers – fewer than previously planned.

An Aston Martin Valkyrie
The new Aston Martin Valkyrie has finally started being delivered to customers (David Davies/PA)

The company said: “Following an extensive and challenging development and testing schedule, which has now successfully completed, the game-changing Aston Martin Valkyrie hypercar programme is in production and deliveries to customers have commenced.”

As a result of the delays, underlying pre-tax profits will be around £15 million lower than expected when the firm announces its full-year results later this year.

But bosses said this is only a timing issue, and profits from the vehicle will be reflected in future results.

Cash balance at the end of the year for Aston Martin will now be £420 million – higher than expected.

Executive chairman Lawrence Stroll said: “I am extremely pleased that our core business has delivered to plan with over 6,000 core wholesales in the year whilst driving inventory to levels that are appropriate for an ultra-luxury business.

“The evidence is there that our strategy is working, as retail sales are well ahead of wholesales supported by strong pricing and improving residual values. It is a very long time since the core business was in such good health as it is today.”

He added that the company has also benefited from returning to Formula One “which has significantly increased our brand exposure, perception and desirability”.

Chief executive Tobias Moers said: “Our core business delivered as planned while navigating a challenging external operating environment.”

