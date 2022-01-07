Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Ladbrokes claimed £102m from furlough scheme despite roaring online trade

By Press Association
January 7 2022, 10.44am
Ladbrokes claimed £102 million in furlough despite boosting online sales (Mike Egerton / PA)
Bookmaker Ladbrokes claimed nearly £102 million from the furlough scheme, despite seeing soaring sales in online bets during the pandemic.

According to accounts published on Companies House, the company made claims of £57.5 million in 2020. A further £44 million was claimed in 2021.

Ladbrokes is owned by global betting giant Entain, which enjoyed huge boosts in profits during the Covid-19 crisis as bored households turning to online gambling and casino games during lockdowns.

Late last year it was approached for a possible takeover, valuing the business at around £16 billion, although US rival Draftkings ultimately walked away.

The company’s betting shops, which also include Coral, were closed for long stretches during 2020 and missed out on revenues due to sporting events being cancelled.

As a result, revenues for 2020 fell heavily from £983 million to £681 million. However, a £462 million pre-tax profit turned into a £48 million loss.

An empty ladbrokes
Ladbrokes was forced to close its branches during lockdown (Nick Potts/PA)

All companies impacted by the pandemic were allowed to claim from the Government’s Covid furlough scheme.

However, some that claimed have subsequently returned the cash after results during the period were better than expected – particularly for businesses with strong online operations alongside shuttered high street operations.

But Ladbrokes has declined to repay the furlough money saved.

Revenues for Entain in 2020 hit £3.6 billion – unchanged on the previous year with pre-tax profits of £114 million.

More recently, the company revealed further strong growth in its global online betting and gaming business – recording 23 consecutive months of rising revenues in the division.

A spokesman for Entain said: “The furlough scheme was a sensible and highly welcome policy intervention that helped us, as one of the country’s largest retailers, to maintain the livelihoods of more than 14,000 retail colleagues on full pay.

“Whilst the virus is still with us and the outlook, although improving, is still far from certain, the board will continue to keep the situation under review.”

Rival William Hill repaid £24.5 million in furlough money claimed, whilst Paddy Power owner Flutter did not make any claims for furlough cash – although both have a smaller number of sites compared to Ladbrokes and Coral.

