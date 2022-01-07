Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Business & Environment Business

Finance and commodity firms help FTSE to gains after late rally

By Press Association
January 7 2022, 5.20pm
A view of the London Stock Exchange sign in the City of London, as the FTSE 100 Index increased on Friday (Kirsty O’Connor/PA)
A view of the London Stock Exchange sign in the City of London, as the FTSE 100 Index increased on Friday (Kirsty O’Connor/PA)

A strong afternoon session helped the FTSE climb into the green to end a broadly positive first week of trading in 2022.

London’s top index had been in negative territory until around 2pm but pushed on later in the day as positivity among traders particularly buoyed banking and commodity stocks.

The FTSE 100 ended the day 34.91 points, or 0.47%, higher at 7,485.28 points.

Michael Hewson, chief market analyst at CMC Markets UK, said: “It’s been a mixed finish to an otherwise positive week for European equity markets with the FTSE 100 outperforming today, due to outperformance from financials as well as basic resources.

“It came after the latest US payrolls report showed that wages pressure in the US economy is building, while the unemployment rate fell to pre-pandemic levels of 3.9%.

“Higher yields are once again favouring the banks with Barclays, Standard Chartered, and Lloyds Banking Group outperforming, while the likes of Antofagasta, BHP and Rio Tinto are being buoyed by firmer aluminium and copper prices.”

Elsewhere in Europe, the other main indexes sank on the back of Wall Street concerns that interest rates could soon rise.

The German Dax decreased by 0.65% and the French Cac fell by 0.42%.

In New York, the Dow Jones slipped on the opening bell despite falling unemployment as analysts fretted that the jobs report could spur the Federal Reserve to raise interest rates or unwind its asset-purchase programme.

Meanwhile, sterling had another a cautious showing as pandemic cases remain high in the UK.

The pound moved 0.01% lower versus the US dollar at 1.357, and increased 0.03% against the euro at 1.196.

In company news, Aston Martin made gains after the luxury car maker said it has finally started shipping its luxury Valkyrie hypercar to customers following delays.

Bosses added that the company’s DBX SUV, on which they have pinned a long-awaited recovery, is selling well, with more than 3,000 units shifted last year.

Shares in the firm rose by 90.5p to 1,461p, taking it to the top of the FTSE 250.

Elsewhere, advertising agency M&C Saatchi swung lower following two days of rises driven by takeover talk.

Shares in the business dropped by 26p to 184p on Friday after the Soho-based firm said that a proposal from shareholder and director Vin Murria’s investment vehicle did “not reflect the value of the business”.

Drinks manufacturer C&C closed lower after it warned that new pandemic restrictions in December “significantly impacted” its trade across pubs and restaurants.

The Magners cider and Tennents lager maker finished 6.4p lower at 230.2p.

The price of oil took a step back following strong rises earlier in the week, which had been spurred by speculation that unrest in Kazakhstan could cause supply disruption.

Brent crude decreased by 0.23% to 81.8 dollars per barrel when the London markets closed.

The biggest risers on the FTSE 100 were Anglo American, up 93p to 3,257p, BHP, up 60.5p to 2,305.5p, Prudential, up 34.5p to 1,320p, Rio Tinto, up 134p to 5,212p, and Legal & General, up 7.8p to 336.6p.

The biggest fallers on the FTSE 100 were Diageo, down 104p to 3,874.5p, United Utilities, down 14p to 605.8p, Spirax-Sarco, down 325p to 15,210p, Aveva, down 65p to 3,069p, and Dechra Pharmaceuticals, down 94p to 4,470p.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier