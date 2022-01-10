Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Average house seller in 2021 ‘gained £95,000 more than they paid for property’

By Press Association
January 10 2022, 12.02am
The average house seller in England and Wales last year sold their property for around £95,000 more than they had paid for it, according to Hamptons (Yui Mok/PA)
The average house seller in England and Wales last year sold their property for around £95,000 more than they had paid for it, according to analysis.

Those who had bought their home within the past 20 years sold it for £95,360 more than they had paid on average, according to estate agent Hamptons.

This was up from an average £83,550 gross gain in 2020.

Those selling detached homes last year gained £151,840 on average, while those selling flats made £54,690 typically in 2021.

One in five (19%) flat sellers in 2021 made a loss on their property compared with just 4% of detached house sellers, Hamptons said.

London sellers continued to make the biggest gains, but weaker price growth in the capital meant last year was the first time since Hamptons’ records started in 2015 they made a gross gain less than £200,000.

People are also moving more often, perhaps prompted by lifestyle changes caused by the pandemic.

Nearly two-thirds (64%) of sellers last year sold their home within a decade, compared with 59% of sellers in 2019.

Aneisha Beveridge, head of research at Hamptons, said: “Soaring house price growth over the last 18 months has driven up the amount of money homeowners have made.

“But while owners of larger properties have benefited from buyers looking for more space, flat owners have seen weaker returns.

“House price gains are primarily driven by two factors – the length of time people have owned their home, and the point at which they bought in the housing cycle.

“Typically, homeowners who have owned their properties for longer have seen more price growth and therefore made bigger profits – although most of these profits are never seen by sellers as they are reinvested back into the housing market when they make their next purchase.”

Here are the average seller gains amongst those who sold their properties last year, according to Hamptons:

– London: £197,730

– South East: £121,740

– East: £109,980

– South West: £90,070

– East Midlands: £68,420

– West Midlands: £68,190

– Wales: £57,490

– North West: £56,910

– Yorkshire and the Humber: £53,960

– North East: £28,960

