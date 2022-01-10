Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Business

Retailers in race for space as e-commerce boom drives warehouse shortage

By Press Association
January 10 2022, 12.03am
Parcels are processed and prepared for dispatch at Amazon’s Fulfilment Centre at Kingston Park in Peterborough (Aaron Chown/PA)
The UK is witnessing a shortage of supply of warehouse space after a surge in demand for logistics sites in 2021, according to new research.

Experts at real estate advisory firm Colliers said the take-up for large industrial distribution warehouses increased to record annual levels.

Around 50.7 million sq ft of large distribution warehouses were snapped up in 2021, representing a 3.6% increase on the previous year.

It reported that the soaring demand for warehouse locations has been accelerated by the pandemic-fuelled growth in online retail.

The Office for National Statistics said last month that UK online retail sales increased to 30.1% of all sales in November, surging from 21.6% against the same month in 2019, before the pandemic struck.

Len Rosso, head of Colliers’ industrial and logistics team, said: “The latest ONS figures point to the fact that consumer shopping behaviour has really changed over the years.

“Rents will certainly rise, pushed by a landlord-favourable supply and demand imbalance, increasing land values and inflationary pressures on construction costs.”

Retail property owners have banked on growth in e-commerce continuing despite the easing of pandemic restrictions.

The research also highlighted that there was 11.1 million sq ft of speculatively built supply of sites over 100,000 sq ft completed in 2021.

Around 75% of this speculatively developed space has either already been let or is under offer, Colliers said.

It added that there is only around 18.1 million sq ft of available industrial space left for firms, representing a record low in supply.

Andrea Ferranti, head of industrial and logistics research at Colliers, said: “The logistics sector continues to benefit from strong tail winds driving online consumer spending to constantly elevated levels.

“High levels of occupational activity and demand for new warehouses, due to the unceasing expansion of occupiers’ supply chains to keep up with e-commerce sales and online deliveries, will remain elevated throughout 2022.

“Despite demand remaining elevated relatively to historical standards, companies will continue to struggle to find space and it’s all about survival of the fittest and who will be able to expand operations in this challenging business environment.”

