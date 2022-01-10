Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Items left behind by guests at Travelodge hotels include a dog called Beyoncé

By Press Association
January 10 2022, 12.03am
Unusual items left behind by Travelodge guests in 2021 have been revealed by the hotel firm (PA)
A dog called Beyoncé, a drum kit, a 1940s typewriter and a suitcase full of Blackpool rock were among the items left behind by people who stayed at Travelodge hotels last year.

Other bizarre items which guests forgot to take home with them included a drone, six-foot feathered angel wings, an ancient coin collection and a Jimmy Choo Cinderella shoe.

Staff at Travelodge’s 582 hotels reported a significant increase in holiday items being left behind during the last year.

The suitcase of Blackpool rock was found at the firm’s South Promenade venue in the resort, a dress made out of postcards was left in Bournemouth, while housekeepers at Rhyl Seafront Travelodge in North Wales were pleasantly surprised when they entered room 13 to be greeted by a huge inflatable unicorn pool float sitting on the bed.

A Pomsky dog called Beyoncé was left behind at Manchester Central Travelodge.

There was also a growing trend of wedding related items being left behind by brides, grooms and wedding guests, such as an Islamic marriage certificate and a wedding cake piñata.

Shakila Ahmed from Travelodge said: “In 2021, following Freedom Day, we welcomed back millions of customers to our hotels and we saw a significant increase in bookings. This has led to a range of interesting items being left behind by our customers across our UK hotels.

“When it comes to why so many of our customers forget their treasured items, it’s basically due to us all being time poor, juggling multiple tasks and being in a hurry to get from A to B. In the rush, valuable possessions are easily forgotten.”

