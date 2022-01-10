Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Business & Environment Business

Aldi cheers ‘best ever’ Christmas and commits to 2022 price pledge

By Press Association
January 10 2022, 8.04am
Supermarket group Aldi saw UK sales rise 0.4% in December (Rui Vieira/PA)
Supermarket group Aldi saw UK sales rise 0.4% in December (Rui Vieira/PA)

Aldi has hailed its “best ever” Christmas after a jump in December trading as it also pledged to keep prices low amid a crunch on customers’ budgets.

The discount supermarket chain said sales increased by 0.4% compared with the same month last year, when grocery stores had been buoyed by lockdown measures affecting hospitality firms.

Aldi claimed that figures from research firm Kantar show it was the “only major supermarket” to increase its sales for December.

Aldi
Aldi UK chief executive Giles Hurley said the supermarket was boosted by strong sales of its premium product lines (Aldi/PA)

Aldi UK chief executive Giles Hurley welcomed the performance and said the retailer was boosted by strong sales of its premium product lines.

He also said the supermarket will commit to offering shoppers the lowest grocery prices throughout 2022 amid further concerns of a cost-of-living crisis after inflation soared to a decade high.

“There’s no doubt that 2021 was a long and difficult year for lots of people, but our amazing colleagues stopped at nothing as they came together to deliver the Christmas that our customers deserved,” he said.

“As we look ahead, the top priority for most families this year will be managing their household budgets in the face of rising living costs.

“As the cheapest supermarket in Britain, Aldi will always offer the lowest prices for groceries, no matter what, and continue to support our British farmers and producers.”

During the run-up to Christmas, Aldi sold more than 43 million mince pies and 118 million Brussels sprouts, it added.

The retailer, which has some 950 stores across the UK, is set to continue its rapid expansion over the new year, with plans to open more than 100 new stores.

Aldi said it will create around 2,000 jobs as part of the growth strategy.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier