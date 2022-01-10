Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Plus500 to beat expectations despite trading slowdown

By Press Association
January 10 2022, 8.50am
Online trading firm Plus500 is on track to beat expectations (PA)

Online trading business Plus500 has said it expects to beat market expectations for the year despite a slowdown in the latest quarter.

The London-listed firm saw shares improve on Monday morning after it told investors that it saw revenues of around 718 million US dollars (£528.7 million) in 2021.

It added that this included 160 million dollars (£117.8 million) in the final quarter of the year.

It said its revenues for the year were “ahead of market expectations” and ensured a “strong level” of earnings for the year.

Plus500 expects to post earnings before tax and interest of 387 million dollars (£285 million) for the year.

Both revenues and earnings growth slowed during the year as the pandemic trading boom eased.

The company told shareholders that active customer numbers stayed “well ahead” of pre-pandemic levels throughout the year, at approximately 406,000.

It also attracted almost 200,000 new customers on to the platform over the 12 months following “significant investment” in marketing technology.

Chief executive David Zruia said: “We are pleased to have delivered another strong year of financial performance, as well as making significant progress with our strategic and operational plans to strengthen our position as a leading global multi-asset fintech group.

“With the group having further strengthened its positioning during 2021, the board remains confident about the future for Plus500 and continues to expect that the group will deliver sustainable growth over the medium to long term.”

Shares in Plus500 were 3% higher at 1,481p in early trading on Monday.

