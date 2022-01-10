Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Tube workers vote to strike over jobs, pensions and conditions

By Press Association
January 10 2022, 2.18pm Updated: January 10 2022, 6.04pm
Passengers traveling on the London Underground (James Manning/PA)
London Underground workers have voted to strike in a dispute over jobs, pensions and conditions.

The Rail, Maritime and Transport (RMT) said 94% of its members who took part in a ballot backed industrial action.

The dispute involves around 10,000 RMT members and is separate to the row over rosters on the Night Tube which has led to weekend walkouts.

The RMT said its members have been refused assurances on jobs, pensions and working conditions in the midst of an “on-going financial crisis” it claims are driven by central Government.

The union’s executive committee will consider the ballot result but says it will take “whatever action is necessarily” to prevent staff paying the price for a financial crisis “that is not of their making”.

A Tube train departs the station at Westminster underground station (James Manning/PA)
RMT general secretary Mick Lynch said: “A financial crisis at LU has been deliberately engineered by the Government to drive a cuts agenda which would savage jobs, services, safety and threaten the working conditions and‎ pensions of our members.

“It must never be forgotten that these are the same transport staff praised as heroes for carrying London through Covid for nearly two years, often at serious personal risk, who now have no option but to rise up and defend their livelihoods.

“The politicians need to wake up to the fact that transport staff will not pay the price for this cynically engineered crisis and we will coordinate a campaign of resistance with colleagues from other unions impacted by this threat.”

Andy Lord, managing director of London Underground, said: “The devastating impact of the pandemic on TfL finances has made a programme of change urgently necessary and we have been working with our staff and trade union colleagues for a number of months as proposals are developed.

“Nobody has or will lose their jobs as a result of the proposals we have set out and there are no current plans to change the TfL pension or terms and conditions.

“We’re calling on the RMT to work with us constructively, to avoid any industrial action which would damage TfL and London’s recovery, as we ensure London Underground is efficient and financially sustainable so it can continue to serve Londoners and support its staff.”

