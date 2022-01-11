Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Christmas jumper proves hit for Lidl as festive sales rise

By Press Association
January 11 2022, 9.06am Updated: January 11 2022, 11.01am
Discount supermarket chain Lidl has said a surge in demand for Christmas jumpers helped it post a 2.6% rise in sales over the festive season (Lidl/PA)

Strong demand for Lidl’s Christmas jumper has helped the discount supermarket chain notch up record numbers of festive shoppers and a hike in sales.

The firm posted a 2.6% year-on-year rise in UK sales over the four weeks to December 26 – up 21% when compared with pre-pandemic levels two years earlier.

Lidl said its Christmas jumpers were the fastest-selling item in its so-called Middle of Lidl aisle, with around one sold every two seconds on its first day of sale.

The group saw the highest ever number of shoppers visiting its UK stores in the week leading up to Christmas, with footfall up 14% on its busiest day on December 23.

It claimed to notch up £21 million of spending from customers switching away from other grocers in December and said recent Kantar market data showed it was the fastest growing “bricks and mortar” retailer over the festive quarter.

The Kantar figures revealed Lidl enjoyed sales growth of 14.8% on a two-year comparison over the 12 weeks to December 26, beaten only by online grocer Ocado.

Christian Hartnagel, chief executive of Lidl in the UK, said: “Despite ongoing challenges with the pandemic, customers continued to find ways to celebrate this Christmas.”

He added: “As inflation continues to rise, I want to reassure each and every one of our customers that we remain resolute in our promise of being the destination for the lowest grocery prices in the market.”

The figures follow rival Aldi’s Christmas trading update on Monday, showing a 0.4% rise year-on-year in December.

Market leaders Sainsbury’s and Tesco will also report their festive figures this week, on Wednesday and Thursday respectively.

Lidl said lamb proved a popular alternative to the traditional turkey for Christmas lunch, with sales up 21% year-on-year, while the classic Christmas pudding enjoyed a 23% jump in sales.

It said customers were “clearly feeling generous” over the period as families were able to get together this year, with more than eight million Christmas cards and a million rolls of wrapping paper sold.

Lidl – which is part of the German retail group Schwartz – has more than 890 stores in the UK after opening eight new sites, with plans for more shops to launch in January, including in London and Liverpool.

