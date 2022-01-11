Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Horizon scandal: Post Office offers compensation to 777 of 2,500 postmasters

By Press Association
January 11 2022, 11.14am
The oldest cases date back to 1999 (Tim Ireland/PA)
The oldest cases date back to 1999 (Tim Ireland/PA)

The Post Office has offered compensation to 777 of the 2,500 postmasters who applied for compensation over a 20-year scandal that saw some of them serve prison sentences.

Its chief executive, Nick Read, told MPs on Tuesday that he hopes that lawyers and staff working on the case can make offers to the all but a handful of the claimants by the end of the year.

But he warned that the Post Office will need help from the Government to ensure that all the postmasters are properly compensated for what happened to them.

“The Post Office itself doesn’t have the financial resources to compensate a miscarriage of justice of this scale,” he told the Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy Committee.

In total, 950 postmasters were prosecuted for a variety of charges from 1999, but many of these cases were later linked to problems in the Horizon computer system.

Some of the postmasters were sent to prison for false accounting and theft. So far, 72 convictions have been overturned.

Mr Read said that 66 of those people who have seen their convictions overturned have applied for an interim £100,000 payment designed to “bridge the gap” until a full settlement can be reached, Mr Read said.

The Post Office has paid out interim payments to 57 of these.

“As soon as (convictions) have been overturned … the Post Office will be paying those interim payments within 28 days,” said business minister Paul Scully.

But the Post Office is yet to be able to contact 127 of the 736 former postmasters whose convictions were linked to Horizon.

“It is my intention that we do give full and final compensation of all the victims of the past and their families,” Mr Read said.

He added: “There is an enormous amount of complexity associated with making sure we get absolutely right how we compensate those postmasters.

“And most importantly that it’s full, it’s fair and it’s final.”

