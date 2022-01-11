Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Business & Environment Business

Markets lift as sales figures boost London’s clothes sellers

By Press Association
January 11 2022, 5.38pm
Next was one of the top five risers in London on Tuesday (Ian West/PA)
Next was one of the top five risers in London on Tuesday (Ian West/PA)

European markets recovered lost ground from a tough start to the week as investors looked to be piling into Monday’s dip.

In London, the rise was led by major fashion retailers Next and JD Sports, as well as mining companies and gambling firms.

It helped the FTSE 100 index of London’s main firms rise by 46.12 points, or 0.6%.

It came as figures on retail sales showed a 2.1% rise in December compared to the same month a year ago, also up 4.6% compared to 2019.

“However, the British Retail Consortium (BRC) have warned that consumer spending could take a hit thanks to rising inflation and surging energy bills,” said Spreadex expert Oliver Males.

He added: “The World Bank stated today that they expect the global economy to only grow 4.1% this year, down from 5.5% last year, due to the Omicron variant.

“But despite this, many UK economists only expect December and January being flat, as the worst-case scenario, due to how well the UK seems to be handling the virus compared to most other countries, especially across Europe.”

In New York, the Dow Jones had risen 0.1% slightly after UK markets closed, while the S&P 500 was up by 0.5%.

In France, the Cac 40 closed up 1%, while Frankfurt’s Dax remained fairly flat.

“European markets have enjoyed a much better session today, although the bias has been much more defensive in nature with healthcare stocks outperforming, and today’s resilience continuing to contrast with how stocks are performing in the US, where the air looks a little bit thinner,” said CMC Markets analyst Michael Hewson.

He added: “Dechra Pharmaceuticals has stood out near the top of the FTSE 100, after announcing it had acquired the global rights to Verdinexor, a drug that is used in the treatment of canine lymphoma.

“Today’s move higher in Dechra shares also helps to reverse five days of sharp declines which had seen the shares fall over 15% in the space of a week.”

On currency markets, the pound dropped 0.1% against the euro and would buy 1.1991 euros by the end of the day. Against the dollar it rose 0.1% to 1.3619.

In company news, Darktrace reached close to the top of the smaller FTSE 250 index after it revealed a higher earnings and sales outlook for the financial year.

The business said it had seen customer numbers grow by nearly 40%. The business dropped out of the FTSE 100 in December after its share price halved from a high in September.

On Tuesday its shares soared by 6.9%.

Elsewhere, shares in Games Workshop dipped by 10.9% when it said that profits dipped in the last six months.

The business said that sales had grown, but its costs are going up due to increased prices for freight, warehouses and logistics. It also took a £15 million hit from VAT receipts following Brexit.

Pre-tax profits were down by 3.7% in the six months to the end of November.

The biggest risers on the FTSE 100 were Scottish Mortgage Investment Trust, up 57p to 1,196p, Next, up 346p to 8,000p, Dechra Pharmaceuticals, up 146p to 4,446p, JD Sports, up 6p to 218.8p, and Fresnillo, up 20.8p to 336.6p.

The biggest fallers on the FTSE 100 were Reckitt, down 93p to 6,228p, United Utilities, down 1p to 116.1p, Diageo, down 44p to 3,805p, Croda International, down 92p to 8,942p, and SSE, down 16p to 1,622.5p.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier