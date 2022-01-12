Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Sainsbury’s profits to beat targets after bumper Christmas

By Press Association
January 12 2022, 7.52am Updated: January 12 2022, 10.58am
Sainsbury’s said strong Christmas sales mean it is set to beat profit targets (Dominic Lipinski/PA)
Sainsbury’s has said it is on track to beat profit targets on the back of better-than-expected food and drink sales as the rise of the Omicron variant boosted supermarkets.

The UK’s second-largest grocer said overall sales dropped in the latest quarter but highlighted that sales of grocery products grew over the key period around Christmas.

It told shareholders on Tuesday morning that strong recent grocery sales volumes and cost savings across the business have offset the impact of “higher operating cost inflation” and investment into the business.

The retailers reported that total sales, excluding fuel, dropped by 5.3% for the latest quarter to January 8 against the same period last year, but were 1.4% ahead of pre-pandemic levels.

Grocery trading dipped by 1.1% against the same period last year, but was 6.6% higher than pre-pandemic levels.

Sainsbury’s was buoyed by grocery sales over the Christmas period, which increased by 0.1% year-on-year over the six weeks to January 8.

The company said this was boosted by its efforts to keep prices lower for customers, which included matching around 150 prices with Aldi in its “price match” campaign.

Meanwhile, the retailer reported that sales in its general merchandise business, which includes Argos, dropped by 16% over the quarter.

However, it said cost reductions at Argos, driven by the group’s decision to shut 420 of the brand’s branches, helped strengthen its profit margins.

Sainsbury’s said it is now expected to post a pre-tax profit of at least £720 million for the year to March.

Simon Roberts, chief executive of Sainsbury’s, said: “I am really pleased with how we delivered for customers this Christmas.

“More people ate at home and our significant investment in value, innovation and service led to market share growth.

“At the same time, we are pleased to increase profit guidance for the full year.

“The backdrop was challenging and our teams worked hard throughout the year to make sure we had all of the products everyone wanted.”

Mr Roberts said the retailer has reported increased absences in recent weeks due to the spread of the Omicron variant, but absence rates were still “only half” of the peak rates the company saw during the pandemic.

He added that Sainsbury’s will continue to pay all staff during isolation due to Covid-19, following Ikea’s decision to cut sick pay for unvaccinated staff affected by the virus.

Shares in the supermarket group moved 3.1% higher to 288p in early trading.

