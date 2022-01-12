Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
JD Sports lifts profit guidance after Christmas and Black Friday demand

By Press Association
January 12 2022, 10.11am
JD Sports has hailed positive Black Friday and Christmas trading (PA)
JD Sports has hailed positive Black Friday and Christmas trading (PA)

JD Sports has hiked its profit guidance after hailing strong customer demand across Christmas and Black Friday.

The sportswear retailer hailed its latest figures as an “extremely robust performance” in the face of challenges from the pandemic.

The group said “positive” recent sales demand means it is now expecting to post pre-tax profit of at least £875 million for the year to January 29, upgrading its previous target of £810 million.

Sales in the 22 weeks to January 1 were up 10% on the same period in 2020, the company said.

JD also said it was buoyed by around £100 million of financial stimulus in the US during the first half of the financial year.

However, the retailer added it is aware of “the ongoing challenges with operational restrictions from the Covid-19 pandemic across Europe and south-east Asia”, as well as short-term supply constraints for some brands.

It said it is “well placed” to manage these challenges due to its buying position.

Peter Cowgill, executive chairman of the business, said: “The commitment of our colleagues is crucial to our success and I would like to thank everyone in our various businesses for their significant contribution in delivering this outstanding performance.”

The update comes two months after the retail group was told it must sell Footasylum by the UK’s competition regulator.

The Competition and Markets Authority said in November it had found serious concerns that JD’s £85 million deal to buy Footasylum – which was first agreed in 2019 – would reduce competition in the UK footwear market.

Shares in the company moved 2.3% lower in early trading.

