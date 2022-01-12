Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Business & Environment Business

One in three cutting back on household spending, study suggests

By Press Association
January 12 2022, 10.25am
Savings were also affected, according to the survey (Dominic Lipinski/PA)
The cost of living squeeze is forcing a third of people to cut back on their household spending this year, according to new research.

Fewer than one in 10 of 3,000 adults surveyed by KPMG believe their spending will increase.

Spending less on eating out was the most common answer among those looking to reduce their 2022 household spending, while half said they aim to spend less on clothing or takeaways.

Linda Ellett, head of consumer markets, leisure and retail at KPMG UK, said: “The cost of living squeeze is under way for many households and it’s not a surprise to see a third planning on reducing spending.

“Faced with inflationary pressures, some businesses are mulling upping their prices, or have done so, but they will be mindful that they are operating in a marketplace where consumers are themselves having to tighten the purse strings.

“The competition for share of wallet in 2022 is heating up. It’s vital that businesses double-down on their productivity, on the value and efficiency of their supply chain, and assess whether new products or offers can give them an edge in this landscape.”

One in four respondents said they had not managed to save during the pandemic.

Of the 74% that had, the rising price of goods and services was named as the biggest deterrent to spending savings, followed by higher taxes and household bills and uncertainty linked to the pandemic.

