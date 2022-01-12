Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Business & Environment Business

Recruiter PageGroup upgrades profits again amid hot labour market

By Press Association
January 12 2022, 12.50pm
Strong hiring demand has buoyed recruiter PageGroup (PA)
Strong hiring demand has buoyed recruiter PageGroup (PA)

Recruitment giant PageGroup lifted its profit guidance again after hiring demand continued to surge in the face of global labour shortages.

It was the fourth time the London-listed firm upgraded its profit outlook in the past seven months.

Steve Ingham, chief executive officer of the group, hailed 2021 as a “record year” for the business due to the buoyant hiring market.

The positive update came a day after rival Robert Walters also forecast that its annual profits would beat expectations due to the jump in activity.

PageGroup told shareholders on Wednesday that it posted a gross profit of £246.8 million for the three months to December, rising from a £166 million gross profit in the same period last year.

This helped the business’s overall gross profit for the year rebound to £879.1 million, surpassing its performance in 2019 before the pandemic struck.

The company highlighted that it saw 14.1% profit in growth in its UK business over the period.

Mr Ingham added: “This noticeable improvement in Q4 was seen throughout the group and was achieved despite the backdrop of continued restrictions or lockdowns in many of our markets.

“Given the strength of our performance in December, we now expect (our) 2021 full year operating profit to be marginally in excess of our previous guidance of in the region of £165 million.

“We believe that our strategy of maintaining and investing in our platform throughout the pandemic has been key to us achieving the results we are announcing today.

“This was demonstrated by our investment in experienced hires, as well as continuing with the roll out of technology and innovation.”

However, the chief executive added there continues to be a high degree of economic uncertainty due to Covid-19 and restrictions remain in a number of markets.

Investor sentiment remained cool despite the latest profit upgrade and shares dipped by 0.2% to 633p in early trading.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier