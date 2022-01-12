Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Johnson Matthey to close battery division in blow to 430 staff

By Press Association
January 12 2022, 4.38pm
Johnson Matthey has revealed plans to close its battery materials arm after failing to secure a sale (Johnson Matthey)
Chemicals and engineering company Johnson Matthey has revealed plans to close its battery materials arm after failing to secure a sale in a move that is set to affect around 430 staff.

The firm put the division up for sale in November as it said it was unable to compete with alternative technologies and larger, lower cost manufacturers.

But it said it has been unable to strike a deal, despite talks with a number of possible buyers.

Johnson Matthey is now consulting with the 430 workers at the division over a proposal to shut the business and sell off its assets.

The firm said it is in active talks over asset sales and hopes to be able to transfer some jobs as part of any potential deals, while it will also look to redeploy remaining workers internally to “minimise” redundancies.

The majority of the division’s staff are based in the UK, across offices in Billingham in the North East, Royston near Cambridge and a technology centre outside Oxford.

There are also some overseas staff in Poland, Finland and Canada.

The group said: “We have held discussions with a number of parties about a sale of the entire business.

“These discussions have not resulted in an agreement to sell the entire business as a going concern.

“Consequently, we are announcing today that we are commencing consultation with our employees about our proposed closure of the Battery Materials business, and we are pursuing the sale of its individual assets.”

Johnson Matthey said it expects to book around £150 million of costs in its annual results for impairment charges from the sale, including redundancy costs.

It had already reported £314 million in impairment charges in its half-year results relating to the value of the division.

