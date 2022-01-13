Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Drinker numbers drop over Christmas at All Bar One owner due to Omicron

By Press Association
January 13 2022, 8.25am
A branch of All Bar One, owned by Mitchells & Butlers (M&B/PA)
A branch of All Bar One, owned by Mitchells & Butlers (M&B/PA)

All Bar One and Toby Carvery owner Mitchells & Butlers (M&B) has said the spread of the Omicron variant of Covid-19 and caution over socialising caused drinker numbers to drop sharply in the run up to Christmas.

Phil Urban, boss of the pub and bar group, said the business saw reduced customer activity and “disruption caused by the inevitable isolation of team members” due to soaring virus cases last month.

The company told shareholders it had seen an “encouraging” performance for most of the latest quarter, but lost its strong momentum due to concerns over the rapid spread of the virus.

Like-for-like sales dropped by 1.5% for the 15 weeks to January 8 against the same period in 2019, as positive food growth largely offset a reduction in drink sales.

However, the company said this was buoyed by growth at the start of the period, with like-for-like sales over the last four weeks plunging by 10.2%.

It revealed a sharp drop in recent drink sales, which fell by 13.8% over the past seven weeks.

M&B, which also owns the Harvester chain, said it is also facing a surge in costs due to higher wages and soaring energy costs.

The hospitality firm said it expects to face between £60 million and £65 million higher costs than typical pre-pandemic levels due to the inflation pressures.

A Toby Carvery
M&B also owns the Toby Carvery chain (PA)

Mr Urban, chief executive of M&B, said: “This first quarter performance represents a robust performance given the challenges the industry faces from the rapid spread of the new variant both in terms of reduced consumer activity and disruption caused by the inevitable isolation of team members.

“Experience shows that as restrictions ease, and confidence returns, our business is able to swiftly recover.

“To that end, whilst we expect activity to continue to be adversely impacted in the short term, we are encouraged by the latest data on the Omicron variant which we believe will boost consumers’ confidence to return to pubs and restaurants allowing us to regain the momentum which was beginning to build, supported by the benefits from our new set of Ignite initiatives.”

