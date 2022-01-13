Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Halfords sales ease as Omicron keeps shoppers away

By Press Association
January 13 2022, 8.43am
Halfords enjoyed a rise in sales although Omicron slowed the pace in December (Yui Mok/PA)
Halfords has revealed that strong sales in the months leading up to Christmas eased off in December due to the spread of the Omicron variant of Covid-19.

A series of store closures also meant overall sales fell as the impact of fewer sites was felt across the business.

As a result, total sales in its retail division fell 1.8%, although on a like-for-like basis they were up 5.6%.

Halfords enjoyed strong trading in its Autocentre division (Halfords/PA)

Sales of both motoring and cycling products took a hit as a result of the closures – down 1.5% and 2.1% respectively – but when comparing sales only at the remaining open stores both divisions were up 3.1% and 9.2% respectively.

Children’s bikes in particular fared badly, with bosses revealing that freight delays had compounded the impact of Omicron, which led to fewer customers visiting stores.

The company said there was “a strong performance during October and November but a drop-off in performance in the latter part of the period as the Omicron variant grew in prominence.”

Bosses said retail motoring sales would probably ease off during the year with fewer staycations expected.

In cycling, Halfords said premium adult bikes sold well – up 20% – and the rise of e-bikes continued at pace, more than doubling.

Its online Tredz business also performed well, up 47%.

Halfords’ Autocentres division was the star performer during the period, with lots of MOTs providing strong growth in the 13 weeks to the end of December.

Like-for-like sales in the centres jumped 33% in the period compared with a year ago, or 90.2% on a total basis as more sites were acquired through takeovers.

Chief executive Graham Stapleton said: “These results demonstrate the strength of our motoring services offer, and the outstanding performance from our Autocentres business confirms the rationale behind our recent acquisitions.”

He added: “The Covid-19 pandemic has continued to present a number of headwinds and put significant pressure on our colleagues, who have navigated their way through a variety of challenges and issues.”

