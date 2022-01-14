Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Business & Environment Business

Currys sales slide as supply disruption hits key tech products

By Press Association
January 14 2022, 7.53am Updated: January 14 2022, 11.01am
Currys posted lower sales over the peak Christmas period (Currys/PA)
Currys posted lower sales over the peak Christmas period (Currys/PA)

Currys saw sales drop over the key Christmas period as supply issues left the retailer short of stock for some popular tech products.

The company said demand for some tech was “strong”, such as games consoles and virtual reality consoles which “flew off the shelves”.

However, Alex Baldock, group chief executive, said the firm “would want more” stock of consoles including the PS5 and Apple technology products as supply was impacted by global chip shortages.

The retailer trimmed back its profit forecasts for the year as it also highlighted “uneven” demand for products across its range.

Mr Baldock said: “We would want more, we would always want more PS5s and more Dyson products.

“It’s important to say that we got more than our competitors and worked incredibly hard to ensure good stock from our suppliers.”

He highlighted that, while game console demand boomed, it witnessed “softer” demand for big ticket items such as TVs, which cooled after strong sales in the summer ahead of the Euros football tournament.

However, the firm said it performed ahead of the overall UK tech market, which shrank by around a tenth compared with the same period last year.

Currys reported that like-for-like group sales dropped by 5% for the 10 weeks to January 8 compared with the same period last year, but were 4% above pre-pandemic levels.

The company said sales in the UK and Ireland were 6% lower than during the same period a year earlier.

UK online sales jumped by 29% against pre-pandemic levels as the company continued to see momentum across its digital business.

The group’s international division saw sales decline by 3% over the period compared with 2020, although this was 14% ahead of figures from two years earlier.

Sony PlayStation 5
Currys said that games consoles, including the PS5, saw positive sales (Sony/PA)

Mr Baldock added: “The technology market was challenging this Christmas, with uneven customer demand and supply disruption.

“Against this backdrop, Currys’ colleagues showed their resilience and the stronger business we’ve built.

“We gained market share, improved customer satisfaction, traded profitably and can look ahead with confidence.”

Currys said it expects to post adjusted pre-tax profits of £155 million for the current financial year as a result of the performance.

The retailer also launched a £75 million programme of purchasing shares back from shareholders on Friday.

