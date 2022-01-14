Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
B&M’s billionaire brothers sell £230m stake

By Press Association
January 14 2022, 12.26pm
B&M employs more than 35,000 people. (B&M/PA)

The billionaire brothers who built up discount retailer B&M into a nationwide chain have sold more than a quarter of their shares in the company.

An investment company linked to Simon and Bobby Arora said that it had made £234 million selling about 4% of B&M’s shares on Friday.

It reduces the holding of SSA Investments in the company to 7%, at a time when shares are at their highest point since the company listed eight years ago.

The Arora brothers bought what was then a struggling local supermarket chain in 2004 and transformed it.

It had been founded in 1978, but never expanded hugely until the brothers took over.

They built the brand into a discount retailer which targets areas where it can rent shops cheaply.

Based in Luxembourg, but with its distribution centre in Liverpool, the company now has more than 685 stores and employs more than 35,000 people.

It is the second time the brothers have sold a major stake in the business since it listed.

In 2017 they exchanged a quarter of their shares in B&M in a payday that saw them pocket £215 million.

A year ago it was disclosed that the brothers had received dividends worth close to £100 million in a year when the pandemic ripped through the retail sector.

The company was allowed to keep its shops open during lockdowns, they were considered essential.

Despite this the company initially accepted business rates relief that was meant to prop up struggling retailers.

Under public pressure, and following the lead of other retailers who stayed open during the pandemic, B&M said that it would pay its rates.

Listed companies had come under particularly high pressure when they paid dividends to shareholders before returning their rates relief to the Treasury.

