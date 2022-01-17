Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Average cost of funeral decreases over a year, report finds

By Press Association
January 17 2022, 12.02am
The cost of a funeral in the UK decreased during 2021 (PA)
The average cost of a funeral has decreased for the first time since research started in 2004, a report has found.

The typical cost of a basic funeral was £4,054 in 2021, marking a 3.1% decrease compared with 2020, according to financial services provider SunLife’s “cost of dying” report.

In 2020, the average cost of a funeral, including burials and cremations, was put at £4,184.

The research was released at a time when general household costs are surging.

Direct cremations, where the ashes are returned to family members who can make their own service arrangements, have increased in popularity, the research found. A direct cremation costs around £1,647 typically.

Although funeral costs were found to have generally fallen in the past year, many people are still struggling to pay for them.

SunLife’s research found around one in six (17%) families had experienced notable financial concerns when paying for a funeral.

Here are average funeral costs in 2021 and the annual increase or decrease, according to SunLife, which surveyed funeral directors and people who had been involved in organising a funeral:

– Wales, £3,540, minus 4.8%

– South East and East of England, £4,825, minus 3.6%

– London, £5,358, 2.3%

– East and West Midlands, £3,942, minus 12.2%

– Yorkshire and the Humber, £4,302, 0.7%

– Scotland, £3,873, minus 4.7%

– South West England, £3,907, minus 6.1%

– North West England, £3,840, 1.4%

– North East England, £3,915, 2.3%

– Northern Ireland, £3,056, minus 5.2%

