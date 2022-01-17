Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Nearly a third of people have low financial wellbeing, survey finds

By Press Association
January 17 2022, 12.02am
People who feel in control of their money are more likely to be content with life generally than those earning more than £50,000 per year, according to the Money and Pensions Service (Nick Ansell/PA)
People who feel in control of their money are more likely to be content with life generally than those earning more than £50,000 per year, according to a Government-backed body.

Six in 10 (61%) people with high levels of financial wellbeing said they are satisfied with life, compared with just over half (48%) of people with an income of more than £50,000, the Money and Pensions Service (MaPS) found.

The survey of more than 10,000 people across the UK found nearly a third (31%) have low financial wellbeing, and more than a third (36%) admit to feeling worried when thinking about money matters.

MaPS is urging people to try “couch to financial fitness” – a free online programme to improve financial wellbeing on its MoneyHelper website.

Sarah Porretta, financial wellbeing expert at MaPS said: “Financial wellbeing isn’t just about how much money we have; it’s about feeling secure and in control; making the most of your money day-to-day; being able to deal with the unexpected and being on track for a healthy financial future.”

Professor Sharon Collard, chair in personal finance at the University of Bristol, said: “This year many people are facing additional money pressures as they grapple with the ongoing financial impact of the pandemic and rising cost of living.

“Money issues can sometimes feel overwhelming, but research shows that if we are able to build positive behaviours and habits – such as saving regularly (even small sums), staying on top of credit, and taking steps to plan for retirement – this can help us feel more in control and have a higher life satisfaction as a result.”

