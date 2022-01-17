Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Rail passengers suffer one of worst periods on record for cancellations

By Press Association
January 17 2022, 11.52am
Train passengers have suffered one of the worst periods for cancellations on record due to coronavirus pandemic-related staff shortages, new figures show (Nick Potts/PA)
Train passengers have suffered one of the worst periods for cancellations on record due to coronavirus pandemic-related staff shortages, new figures show (Nick Potts/PA)

Train passengers have suffered one of the worst periods for cancellations on record due to coronavirus pandemic-related staff shortages, new figures show.

Around 4.4% of services across Britain were cancelled between December 12 and January 8, according to Network Rail.

Only two other four-week periods have had poorer reliability since April 2014, analysis of industry data by the PA news agency found.

One was in February 2018 (4.9% of trains cancelled) when the Beast from the East brought a severe cold snap, while the other was in December 2019 (4.7% of services cancelled) when Northern and TransPennine Express were plagued by issues.

It was estimated earlier this month that around 10% of rail staff were absent from work as the Omicron coronavirus variant spread across the UK, leading to swathes of short-notice cancellations.

Most operators responded by introducing emergency timetables with fewer trains to increase reliability.

Avanti West Coast, c2c, East Midlands Railway and South Western Railway became the latest firms to adopt the measure on Monday, cutting hundreds more daily services.

Customers are being advised to check for updates before setting out on their journey, or sign up for automatic alerts from National Rail Alert Me.

The chief executive of the passenger watchdog Transport Focus, Anthony Smith, said: “While the introduction of reduced timetables is a pragmatic response to help boost reliability, passengers have faced significant delays and disruption.

“Operators must continue to protect first and last services to meet the needs of those who have to travel.

“Passengers need punctual, reliable services and will want to see normal service resumed as soon as possible.

“As and when demand returns, the rail industry must be ready to ramp up services and deliver a timetable which passengers can rely on.”

Provisional Department for Transport figures show demand for rail travel was at 55% of pre-pandemic levels early last week.

A spokesman for the Rail Delivery Group, which represents operators, said: “During the Christmas period we focused on running as many trains as possible to get people to their loved ones, but this meant more short-notice cancellations as our staff, like those in other sectors, were being affected by the Omicron variant.

“The introduction of temporary timetables in recent weeks has ensured a more reliable service, with cancellations over the last seven days below average, ensuring our passengers have a service they can rely on.”

