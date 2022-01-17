Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Who is banking boss Antonio Horta-Osorio?

By Press Association
January 17 2022, 12.48pm
Sir Antonio Horta-Osorio (Dominic Lipinski /PA)
Sir Antonio Horta-Osorio (Dominic Lipinski /PA)

Sir Antonio Horta-Osorio, the former boss of Lloyds Banking Group, has made headlines after allegedly breaking coronavirus restrictions and subsequently resigning as chairman of Swiss bank Credit Suisse.

Sir Antonio, 57, was born in Lisbon but has British citizenship and has been the chairman of Credit Suisse only since April 2021.

His tenure at the Swiss bank ended after only nine months following news that he broke isolation rules, including by attending the Wimbledon tennis finals.

Previously, he had headed Santander’s UK arm before taking on the role as boss of the Lloyds Banking Group in 2011.

The Portuguese banker left Lloyds after 10 years at the head of the organisation, during which time he helped the Government to unwind the stake it took in Lloyds during the financial crisis, while also returning the group to healthy profit growth.

When he took on the role, the banking group was in a dire position after its £20.3 billion taxpayer bailout at the height of the financial crisis following an ill-fated rescue of rival HBOS.

He was also left to deal with the payment protection insurance (PPI) mis-selling scandal, which ended up costing Lloyds £22 billion.

Sir Antonio was paid £4.73 million in 2019, and £6.54 million a year earlier.

He also received a knighthood in the Queen’s Birthday Honours list in June last year for his services to the financial sector and his voluntary work for mental healthcare and culture.

The announcement of his inclusion came just a few weeks before his alleged breach of Covid rules by attending the Wimbledon tennis tournament.

Antonio Horta-Osorio
Sir Antonio Horta-Osorio ran Lloyds Banking Group before joining Credit Suisse (Hugo Philpott / PA)

The banker became an advocate for mental health support at work after taking a leave of absence due to stress-related exhaustion only six months after beginning his job at Lloyds.

Under his guidance, Lloyds now supports the Mental Health UK charity, while it has also ensured help is available for staff experiencing stress and anxiety.

However, Sir Antonio also faced controversy in August 2016 after The Sun alleged that he had an affair with the former director general of the Russell Group, Dr Wendy Piatt, while on a business trip to Singapore.

Dr Piatt left her role four months after The Sun published the story.

