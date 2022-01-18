Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Together Energy collapses, leaving 176,000 needing a new supplier

By Press Association
January 18 2022, 3.47pm
Energy price rises are likely to hit households hard from the beginning of April. (Peter Byrne/PA)
Together Energy has become the 26th energy company in just five months to be buried under the weight of soaring gas prices.

The business has exited the market, regulator Ofgem said, leaving its 176,000 household customers without an energy supplier.

Ofgem has taken on the job to find them a new home with one of Together’s rivals.

The firm also owned Bristol Energy, Ofgem said.

“Ofgem’s number one priority is to protect customers,” the watchdog’s head of retail Neil Lawrence said.

“I want to reassure affected customers that they do not need to worry.

“Under our safety net, we’ll make sure your energy supplies continue.

“Ofgem will choose a new supplier for you and, while we are doing this, our advice is to wait until we appoint a new supplier and do not switch in the meantime.

“You can rely on your energy supply as normal.”

It is now a well-rehearsed statement from Ofgem, which has so far managed to find new homes for all energy customers left in the lurch by a failing supplier except Bulb, which had so many customers that Ofgem and the Government feared no other supplier could step in without being at risk themselves.

Bulb was granted a £1.7 billion loan from the Government and is being run under special administration.

Energy companies were the first to feel the force of the rising gas price. Some had prudently bought much of their gas in advance, but those that had not were squeezed between the rising prices and the cap on what they can charge consumers.

However, in April that cap will be changed so the pain will then be passed from suppliers to their customers.

Where the cap will be set is still to be decided, but analysts believe it could reach around £2,000 per year for an average household – more than £700 higher than today.

