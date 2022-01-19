Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Dairylea ad banned over two girls eating while hanging upside down

By Press Association
January 19 2022, 12.04am
A still from the Dairylea ad banned by the Advertising Standards Authority (ASA/PA)
An advert featuring two girls hanging upside down while eating Dairylea cheese triangles has been banned following complaints that it could encourage unsafe behaviour.

The video on demand ad, seen on ITV Hub, All 4 and My 5 in August, showed the girls hanging upside down from a football goal before one opened the cheese snack and ate it.

Some 14 viewers complained that the advert condoned or encouraged unsafe behaviour that could be dangerous for children to emulate.

Dairylea owner Mondelez UK said the ad’s purpose was to show parents allowing their children more freedom. The video included two supervising parents in the background.

Mondelez referred to a study that they said supported their view that a person’s ability to swallow was not affected by the position they ate in, including when eating upside down.

Based on the research, and because Dairylea was a soft food, they considered there was a very low risk of choking when eating upside down.

The ad had also been given an “ex-kids” scheduling restriction, but Mondelez said they were no longer running it and would remove references to eating upside down if they used it in future.

The Advertising Standards Authority (ASA) said it sought advice from the Child Accident Prevention Trust, whose view was that the scenario depicted in the ad represented a situation where there was potentially a high risk of choking.

The ASA also noted that one complainant had reported that their three-year-old relative, after seeing the ad, ate their food whilst hanging upside down.

The ASA said: “We therefore considered that eating whilst upside down was an unsafe practice and one which could be dangerous for children to emulate.

“We therefore concluded that a scheduling restriction was not sufficient to reduce the risk of harm and that the ad breached the Code.”

The ASA ruled that the ad must not appear again, adding: “We told Mondelez UK to ensure their advertising did not condone or encourage unsafe practices.”

A Mondelez spokesman said: “We recognise and will abide by the ASA’s decision but we are disappointed by the ruling.

“We carefully consulted with Clearcast to pre-approve the content of this video on demand advert prior to airing.

“It was aimed at adults (parents) rather than young children and was deliberately scheduled away from programming likely to appeal to children under 16. As such, we believe it was unlikely to encourage ‘copycat’ behaviour by young children.

“We remain committed to responsible advertising and work with a range of partners to make sure our marketing meets and complies with all relevant UK regulations.”

